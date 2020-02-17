Bluffton police seek public’s help identifying person involved in hit and run

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person involved in a hit and run.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 around 7:20 p.m. Police say a pedestrian was hit in the area near Bruin Road and Burnt Church Road. The suspect vehicle left the scene, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with multiple injuries.

Police say the driver appeared to be driving a black Mazda, possibly a Mazda 6, with unknown registration. The car has gray or black rims and may have front end and possibly undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information on this incident or the person of interest’s identity is asked to call Detective Kirkman of Bluffton Police Department at 843-540-1817. The associated case number is 20BP0853.