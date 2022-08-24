BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton police are searching for a missing elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Jack Tribble, 79, left the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility around 6 p.m.

Tribble is on foot and was last seen wearing an orange hat, white shirt, tan jacket and black pants. He’s 5-foot-10, with a slinder-build with grayish-brown hair, BCSO said.

Deputies urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 or the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.