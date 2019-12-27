Bluffton Police release murder suspects’ descriptions

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department continues to investigate the murder that occurred in the parking lot of Lord Lutheran Church at 351 Buckwalter Parkway on the afternoon of Monday, December 23.

According to investigators, the victim was identified as Trey Blackshear, 18, of Hilton Head Island and died from an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled.

Bluffton released the following suspect descriptions: Two African American males in their late teens/early 20’s wearing dark colored hooded shirts and jeans.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows the suspects left the scene in a light colored 4-door sedan in an unknown direction.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crime or may have seen the suspects between the time frame of 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. to call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 or the Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560.

