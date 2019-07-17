Bluffton Police looking for suspects in gas station armed robbery

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police Investigators are looking for three male suspects who robbed the Parker’s Gas Station on Evan Way around 1 a.m. on July 2.

In surveillance video, one suspect is seen standing near the gas station door, while the other demands money from the store clerks at gunpoint. A third suspect is believed to have been waiting in the car outside. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects demand the store employees kneel on the ground.

All three suspects are believed to have driven away in a gray four-door sedan.

via Bluffton Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities or this incident is asked to call Bluffton Police Investigator Zatch Pouchprom at 843-705-4524 or the Bluffton Police Investigations Hotline at 843-7064560. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-274-6372.