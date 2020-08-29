Bluffton police investigating head-on collision on Hwy. 46, 2 hospitalized

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a head-on collision that sent two people to the hospital overnight Friday.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 46 near the New Riverside viaduct. Units reported a head-on collision involving two vehicles with people trapped inside.

Officials say one person was extricated quickly, but it took an hour and a half to get the second person out of the crashed vehicle.

One person was taken to a local hospital and the other was taken by helicopter to a local trauma center. Further information on the patients’ conditions is unknown at this time.

Highway 46 was closed in the area for approximately three hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.