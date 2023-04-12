BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Police Department has detained 3 juvenile males and a 22-year-old after a felony traffic stop.

According to police, a 17-year-old from Okatie, a 15-year-old from Bluffton, and a 15-year-old from Florida were detained and Tyshawn Smith, 22, from Ridgeland, was arrested.

Officers detained the minors and arrested Smith at around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The juveniles were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

All three were petitioned to Family Court and released to their parents.

Police say the incident began at a Wendy’s drive-thru when an employee reported that a customer flashed a gun at her before they sped off turning right onto Highway 170.

Following the vehicle, a Bluffton police officer called for backup and officers were able to pull the vehicle over near Innovation Drive and perform a felony traffic stop.

“A felony traffic stop is when a suspect vehicle is stopped and patrol units are positioned to protect the officers as each suspect is called out one by one,” Chief Babkiewicz said. “Once we knew the occupants of this vehicle were armed, we stopped traffic both ways to protect the drivers on the road and provide a more controlled environment to detain these suspects.”

After police searched the vehicle, Bluffton officers discovered multiple guns and illegal guns.