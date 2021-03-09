UPDATE: 2 more suspects arrested in murder of Bluffton teen

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Four people are now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of Bluffton High School student DJ Fields Jr.

Authorities say Fields was killed Friday evening near Bluffton Parkway and Hampton Parkway.

Officers were dispatched to the scene for a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle had been involved in a shooting.

Fields died at the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One was treated and released, the other, a 16-year-old Bluffton basketball player, is now in stable condition.

According to Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price, two suspects turned themselves in on Tuesday for charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects have been identified as Tyleic Chaneyfield, 18, of Ridgeland, and Hardeeville resident Jimmie Green, 19, of Hardeeville.

Tyleic Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green

Two other suspects, Bluffton resident Jayden Void and Orangeburg resident Shayniah Void, were arrested Saturday for accessory after the fact of murder, which is a felony. The 18-year-olds are being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center on $1 million bonds.

Jayden Void and Shayniah Void

Meanwhile, Fields’ family is urging anyone with information on his death to come forward.

“He just made his college decision this Thursday,” D’won Fields Sr. said in tears Tuesday. “We were planning for a graduation on June 18, and now I have to bury my son.”

“So if anybody has any information, please do not hold it,” he continued. “I have not slept since Friday night, so please come forward with your information. That’s all I ask.”

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department Crime Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724.

A memorial fund has been established in Fields’ honor. For more information, visit here.