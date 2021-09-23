Police arrest one of Interpol’s ‘100 Most Wanted’ suspects in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department, with the help of other agencies, arrested an international murder suspect on Lady’s Island Thursday.

Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla, 23, was wanted by Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization.

Bonilla faces charges including murder charges and one terrorist threat charge.

Officials say the terrorist threat charge is linked to Bonilla’s MS13 gang-related activities in El Salvador.

Bluffton Police, working with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal Service and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), apprehended Bonilla Thursday.

“It’s been an ongoing process for about a month,” explained Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price. “Identified where they were working, where they were living and got them in custody very easily, and without any interference whatsoever — no injuries at all.”

Police say the arrest was the culmination of a month-long investigation after help from an anonymous source.

“I am proud and grateful of the anonymous source who contacted the Bluffton Police Department and whose efforts resulted in a successful arrest of this dangerous suspect,” said Price.

“We have a very close relationship with our community that they feel comfortable enough to come up to officers and say hey we have a tip you may need and they feel that sense of connection with us.”