Bluffton Police arrest man in Brendan Lane shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police arrested a man on Tuesday for a shooting that happened earlier this month.

On Tuesday morning, 21-year-old Arikin Fields Jr. was taken into custody for the non-fatal shooting of 32-year-old Adrien Dupont on Brendan Lane on July 12.

An investigation found that Fields and Dupont were arguing before the shooting happened. Bluffton investigators identified Fields as the shooter and an arrest warrant was issued.

Fields is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.