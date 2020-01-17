Bluffton Officer fired after allegedly having sex with a suspect

A Bluffton police officer is off the job and under Investigation for what he may have been doing on the beat, which could include having sex.

All Bluffton police will say is Robert Harman was terminated for “misconduct”.

News 3 has learned that his firing may just be the beginning of the trouble for the former Bluffton officer.

Robert Harman is a former Irmo police officer, a former state transport police officer. Officer of the year for that department in 2014, and now he is off the Bluffton police force.

Harman was fired Wednesday after more than four years on the job. It came just a week after he was placed on administrative leave.

It all stems from a citizen complaint– filed earlier this month.

That complaint according to documents first published by the Island Packet involved Harman allegedly tampering with evidence, having “sexual relations with someone he arrested or transported. and harassing someone”

Harman was fired for “numerous issues of misconduct” according to Bluffton police.

Harman’s firing may be the least of his issues.

Bluffton police sent his case to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for more investigation.

He could lose his police certification – or potentially face criminal charges.

SLED tells News 3 there is an active investigation into Harman’s conduct on the job.