Bluffton man receives 20 year federal prison sentence for drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Edwin M. Jenkins Jr., 33, of Bluffton, received a sentence of over twenty years in federal prison for distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

The sentence came after Jenkins entered a guilty plea to one count of distribution of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, one count of distribution of heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Investigators say Jenkins sold either heroin, fentanyl, or a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.

Police arrested Jenkins in April 2017 at a location where he believed he was going to sell drugs to an informant.

Jenkins has multiple prior felony drug convictions, and he was on parole on state charges at the time of his criminal conduct in this case.