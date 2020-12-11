Bluffton man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton man was taken into custody Friday on child sexual exploitation charges.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), investigators were contacted earlier in the day by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force about imagery of child sexual abuse being uploaded online by an unknown individual in the county.

BCSO says it was determined that the content had been uploaded by Howard Shappee, 54, of Bluffton.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to seize computers or electronic devices he allegedly used along with arrest warrants for four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

Friday morning, BCSO investigators, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, searched Shappee’s home on Hidden Lakes Lane and took him into custody.

Shappee was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center where he remains incarcerated. At this time, he has not had a bond hearing.

Any seized computers, mobile phones and electronic storage devices will be handed over to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office for forensic examinations. BCSO says Shappee could face additional charges as a result.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Shappee for criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709. If wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.