SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man has been arrested following a shots fired call where a victim says he was shot at while sitting in his parked vehicle at the Parker’s on Jennifer Ct. just before 2:30 a.m. The incident occurred in the area of Goethe Road and Shults Road.

The suspect, Thomas Morris Bush was quickly located by officers. According to police, Bush was in possession of two firearms at the time of his arrest and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and firing into an occupied vehicle.

The victim did suffer minor lacerations but did not require hospitalization. If you have any information related to the case, please contact Detective Corporal Matthew Eisenmenger at 843‐505-3789.

In addition, you may also contact the Bluffton Police tip line at 843‐706‐4560, or Crimestoppers at 1‐888‐CRIME‐SC (1‐888‐274‐6372).