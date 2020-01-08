Bluffton man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting toddler

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler.

David James Allison, 30, was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor/Sodomy.

According to an incident report, officers responded to Allison’s home after his wife reported that she found photos, videos and a Skype conversation between her husband and a stranger on their shared iPad.

The exact age of the victim was not released, but BCSO did confirm the victim was a toddler.

Allison is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.