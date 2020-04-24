Bluffton man arrested, accused of kidnapping 5 year old boy

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Bluffton police announced the arrest of a man they say kidnapped a 5-year old boy.

According to Bluffton Police, officers arrested Christopher Falcoun early Thursday morning on charges of burglary and kidnapping.

Police say it began when officers responded to a Bluffton apartment complex. Police say a woman at the complex claimed her ex-boyfriend, Falcoun, took her 5-year-old son.

Police say Falcoun has no relation or parental rights to the child.

Officers located Falcoun and the boy in a shed off of Buck Island Road.

After police requests for the two to come out of the shed, the boy walked out.

Police say Falcoun remained in the shed while police attempted to negotiate with him to surrender.

Officers deployed a police K-9, who assisted in subduing and apprehending Falcoun.