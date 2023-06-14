BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Township Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Crews responded to the large blaze on Bahr Mill Lane around 3:30 a.m. Four teens and one adult were inside the home, but everyone made it out safely. The adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and was later discharged.

At the height of the fire, five fire engines, a ladder truck, and a rescue truck worked together to put it out.

Bluffton Fire says most of the belongings in the home are not recoverable, and they have contacted Red Cross to help the family.