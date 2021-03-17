Bluffton High shooting victim now recovering at home

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – As the mourning continues for one Bluffton teen shot and killed earlier this month, another teenager in the same car, who was hurt in that incident, is back home.

“Words cannot express the love and gratitude felt from the outpouring of community support.”

That is how Vicky Fields starts her online statement about her son Edwin “EJ” Graham.

Graham was shot back on March 6 while riding in a car with two other people on Bluffton Parkway.

Dwon “DJ” Fields was driving that car. He died at the scene.

In her social media post, Vicky Fields says EJ was released from the hospital this week and that she and DJ’s mother and father had to tell him his cousin who he “loved like a brother” died.

She said “as you can imagine he was as heartbroken as am I”

Vicky Fields continued on to say the “next days and weeks to come will be difficult”

She is asking that no one visit EJ because of the “fragile” state of his health and that everyone keep all the families involved in their prayers.

A Go fund me set up for EJ Graham has raised more than $27,000 to help pay for his medical bills so far.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/edwin-graham-jr-ej-recovery-fund

There is also a Go fund me page for the family of DJ Fields,

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pb2cm-the-dwon-fields-jr-memorial-fund

and one for a future scholarship fund in his name.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dwon-fields-jr-trade-school-scholarship

Four teens have been arrested in connection with that shooting. Two of which, Jimmie Green and Ty Chaneyfield are facing murder charges.

Bluffton Police are still investigating this case and asking for anyone to come forward with more information.

You can call the Bluffton Police Tip line at (843)706-4560.