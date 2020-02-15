Bluffton High graduate linked to killing of 6-year-old SC girl

Investigators say a former Beaufort County resident may be linked to a 6-year-old Cayce girl’s murder.

Coty Taylor was described as an outstanding student with no disciplinary issues while at Bluffton High School from 2003 to 2007.

Now he is dead and linked to the killing of a 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

“The male body that was just identified as Coty Taylor. Our evidence and our investigation do link these two together,” said Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Police Dept.

Taylor lived less than 200 yards from Faye Swetlik’s home.

The 6-year-old went missing Monday. The little girl’s body found 3 days later in a wooded area in Cayce, South Carolina.

Investigators say a “critical piece of evidence” found in Taylor’s own trash can helped narrow down the search area for her body and connected him to the case.

It was something that would have been listed on a missing person’s flyer according to police.

“I can confirm he was a neighbor,” said Sgt Antley. “That he was not a relative, he was not a friend, merely a neighbor that lived in Churchill Heights.”

The 30-year-old Coty Taylor graduated from Bluffton High School in 2007, went on to the University of South Carolina but dropped out. Taylor’s Facebook page shows he worked as a manager of Jimmy Johns.

But according to multiple sources, the corporate office says he hadn’t been with the company for several years.

He had no criminal record according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

“We have no suspects at this time. we have no arrests and we are not seeking any persons of interest as of this time.”

Swetlik’s death is being treated as a homicide.

Taylor has not been accused in her killing, just “linked” to the little girl.

His cause of death has not been released.

“We have no reason to believe there is an active threat in the Churchill Heights community of the city as a whole,” said Sgt. Antley.

Autopsies for Faye Swetlik and Coty Taylor are scheduled for Saturday.