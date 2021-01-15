Bluffton firefighter suspended after DUI arrest

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Bluffton firefighter has been suspended after he was arrested on a DUI charge Friday.

Andrew Eldridge, 22, was taken into custody by the Hardeeville Police Department in the early morning hours.

According to the Island Packet, Eldridge apparently hit a fence and cars in a parking lot at the New River apartment complex before his car flipped on its side.

He was taken to an area hospital, the paper reports, before being transported to the Jasper County Detention Center.

The Bluffton Fire District confirmed to News 3 Eldridge is an employee. We’re told he has been suspended without pay.

He has not posted bond at this time, according to booking information from the Jasper County Detention Center.