Bluffton Fire opens new fire station, EOC headquarters

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – It’s a new level of safety for a growing area of the Lowcountry, as Bluffton officials opened their 9th fire station.

This is not just a facility for firefighters, Station 38 off Hampton Parkway near River Ridge Academy will also hold the new Bluffton Emergency Operations Center.

The building is rated for a Category 5 storm. That means first responders can stay there and ride out the weather while preparing for the cleanup and rescues even during the most dangerous hurricanes.

“We’ve been working out of a training classroom-type situation and this gives us an opportunity to flip a switch and we are automatically and rapidly in service with all of our command staff so we can handle those types of emergencies,” said Bluffton Fire Chief John Thompson.

Bluffton Fire also announced the department was officially given its accreditation this week.

It is one of less than 300 departments around the world to earn that distinction.