Bluffton Fire offers Halloween safety advice

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Halloween is just days away, and many people are still trying to determine what the best and safest way is to celebrate this year.

COVID-19 shouldn’t stop the Halloween fun, according to the Bluffton Fire Department, but it should make you a little more careful. They recommend you give out treats from 6 feet away and only hand out candy that is already wrapped.

If you are out trick-or-treating, move in small groups that you know and trust, and keep your distance from other trick or treaters.

Remember your fun Halloween mask is for decoration, not COVID-19 or flu protection.

“Think twice about thinking twice about putting that mask on and know it provides no protection for children or adults for that matter if they are wearing a mask,” explained Bluffton Fire Cpt. Lee Levesque. “We want to use the cloth mask but never together, together poses horrific respiratory issues for young and old alike.”

“We recommend you only allow the kids to eat the candy from sources you know, family and friends,” he added. “Let the other candy sit for a day or two. It may not be a guarantee to stop viruses or disease, but it may help.”

The other usual safety advice also applies: