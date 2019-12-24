Blind homeless man beaten to death in Tennessee; 1 charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A man is accused of beating a blind homeless man to death with a fire extinguisher near a Tennessee bus stop.

News outlets report 32-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the man found slain Monday morning.

Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted.

Officers arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station hours later.