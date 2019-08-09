Bicyclist killed in accident involving Chatham County vehicle Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was killed in an accident involving a bicyclist and a Chatham County vehicle Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., the Chatham County Police Department responded to the intersection of Canebrake Road and Highway 17, where a bicyclist was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the Chatham County driver had a green light, and the bicyclist crossed into the driver’s right of way and was hit. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have proper bike lighting.

Neither the bicyclist’s name nor the driver’s name has been released at this time. The driver is not facing charges because he or she had the right of way.

News 3 will keep you updated.