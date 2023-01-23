CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street.

The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding in the middle of the right lane and the vehicle was traveling in the same direction on President Street in the right lane. The vehicle approached the bicycle from the rear and struck the bicycle with its front left.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was unable to see the bicyclist due to the rider’s dark clothing, lack of reflectors on the bicycle, and the dark roadway.

The bicyclist suffered from minor hip injuries.

A portion of President Street was shut down but has since reopened.