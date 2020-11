HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man died Sunday night in a crash on West Oglethorpe Highway.

The Hinesville Police Department (HPD) says a 2008 Toyota Scion first struck a bicyclist traveling on the highway Sunday night. Police say a 2017 GMC Arcadia then hit the bicyclist while trying to avoid another stopped car at the scene.

The bicyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Leroy Mitchell, of Hinesville, died of his injuries sustained during the crash.

HPD is still investigating.