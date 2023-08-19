SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The season-opening football game between Benedictine Military School and Jenkins High School was canceled Friday night due to multiple crowd disruptions.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the game was cancelled inthe 3rd quarter as a precautionary safety measure.

The district says the disruptions started around halftime and into the 3rd quarter as a result of a TikTok challenge. The challenge was designed to create the impression of a chaotic incident.



SCCPSS officials say there wasn’t a stadium-wide threat, but they ultimately decided to call off the game for safety reasons.



In a statement, the district said, in part: “SCCPSS seeks to ensure a safe, orderly environment at all events that involve students, staff and families and does not condone disruptive behavior that compromises safety.”

