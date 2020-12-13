Beaufort teen transported to MUSC following Saturday night shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C.—Beaufort Police responded to a report of gunshots at 223 Scott Stree in downtown Beaufort at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Responding officers located a teenage victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and airlifted to The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for further treatment.

Approximately 45 minutes later, officers were notified that a 15-year-old who was involved in the incident wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators met with the juvenile suspect and his mother and conducted an interview.

At the conclusion of the interview, the suspect was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The suspect was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice holding facility in Columbia, where he awaits a detention hearing.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Inv. Tony Re at 843-322-7960, or the Anonymous Tip Line, 843-322-7938.