BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) investigates a Sunday shooting that injured two men.

BPD says officers responded Sunday evening to numerous reports of gunshots being fired in the vicinity of the Elk’s Lodge at 806 Church St.

At the scene officers discovered a male gunshot victim.

EMS transported the man to the hospital.

Police learned another adult male victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say numerous expended handgun cartridges were recovered in the vicinity, and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

BPD continues to investigate.

BPD asks anyone with any information to call Inv. Stephanie Fritz 843-322-7913, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.