Beaufort Sheriff’s, Burton Fire named in 2 lawsuits connected to Trey Pringle’s death

Trey Pringle was killed in confrontation with Sheriff's in 2018. Deputies were cleared of criminal charges in 2019

(Beaufort, SC) The family of a Beaufort County man who died after a struggle with deputies has filed two different wrongful death lawsuits.

They come almost exactly one year after deputies and EMS workers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

“We need to take him to the hospital to be evaluated because he’s..he’s not right. he’s not right,” said Kwajalean Pringle back in 2018.

Trey Pringle’s mother detailed what was going on as deputies tried to subdue her son on that night in February of 2018.

Trey had a history of mental illness, was combative and had just punched a tv and was bleeding.

“Get on the ground for us..we don’t want to hurt you. Get on the ground, we are trying to help you out,” said the Deputies to Trey.

But after five tasings, including a “drive stun” and what the lawsuit is calling a “deadly sleeper hold” or “blood choke” by deputies, Pringle was left unconscious and in cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital three days later.

Now two different lawsuits – filed within a day of one another last week by Kwajalean and Nickolas Pringle, Trey’s mother and brother and Angel Barnes, the mother of Trey’s 4 year old son, are blaming a Beaufort County Deputy for using what they say was ‘grossly excessive and unnecessary force” to subdue Pringle that night.

The suits each claim Pringle’s killing was a “wrongful death” and that the Burton Fire Department who was providing EMS services that night was “willful, wanton and reckless” in their treatment of Pringle by not intervening as Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies inflicted “pain fear torture degradation, brain trauma and ultimately death” upon Trey that night.

In previously released video from Deputy Dario Sosa’s dash camera you could hear the Deputies talking to Pringle when he and Deputy Daniel Boone first got on scene

“You don’t want to talk to a doctor?” they could be heard asking Pringle.

“I don’t want to talk to nobody,” he answered.

“You are good..you are not in any trouble..

But soon after the situation escalated and you could hear the first tasing.

(Pringle heard screaming)”You are going to get tased again! Get on the ground.. on the ground! Get on the ground for us. We don’t want to hurt you. Get on the ground, we are trying to help you out.”

SLED conducted an investigation which took 8 months to finish and led to a 500-page report on the incident. In that report, Sosa said he had no choice but to tase Pringle.

Pringle went into cardiac arrest, was treated on the scene then taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died three days later.

Back on the scene, the dash camera audio caught the deputies detailing what went on inside.

“He punched me three times in the face.. he punched you three times..punched me in the face kicked me..locked himself in the back room.:”

“After he struck you is when you tased him.”

“Yeah.”

Back in 2019, Solicitor Duffie Stone detailed why he did not prosecute the officers involved.

“I do believe it was their only option,” said Duffie Stone, 14th Circuit Solicitor. “They did everything in their power starting with commands, then moving to attempted physical restraint by trying to get Trey Pringle’s hands and getting them handcuffed. I do not believe they had a choice but to deploy their taser. In fact, after they deployed the taser they had to use, had to bring in other officers to subdue him.”

But the suits each bring into question the actions of Deputy Brandon Thomsen. The suits claim Thomsen “without authorization and/or training employed a headlock/chokehold and took Trey Pringle to the floor.” It claims he was tased a total of five times while being subdued by deputies.

It continues to say several deputies said Thomsen told them he had “put Pringle to sleep.”

Trey Pringle’s death was classified as a homicide by the MUSC Medical Examiner’s office.

The Burton Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office as well as Deputy Brandon Thomsen are named as defendants in the suits.

The Sheriff’s office is accused of “failing to train” Deputies “in the proper procedure for maintaining custody and control of mentally ill persons like Trey Pringle.”

Both lawsuits are asking for undisclosed damages and for their case to be heard in front of a jury.