BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department(BPD) is attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the armed robbery occurred on April 9 in a Walmart parking located at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC at 1:33 p.m.

The suspect left the parking lot and fled into the wooded area where he discarded his clothing.

The suspect is approximately 5’5” and 180 pounds.

Police urge those with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect, to contact Investigator Re at 843-322-7960 and reference Case #23B14889. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.