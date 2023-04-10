BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department(BPD) is asking for information on a fatal shooting that occurred on Easter Sunday.

On April 9 around 8:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to Cross Creek Apartments on Ambrose Run for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim, identified as 21-year-old Daveion Reed. Beaufort County EMS transported Reed to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he died soon after.

BPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact BPD Investigator Stephanie Fritz at 843-322-7913. If you wish to stay anonymous, please call 843-322-7938.