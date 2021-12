Photo provided by the city of Beaufort.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old man last seen Sunday.

Lynn Ladner was last seen in the Beaufort area, wearing a blue plaid shirt and black pajama pants. Ladner also wears glasses and could be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Florida plate reading Y82KLG.

Photo provided by the City of Beaufort.

Police say Ladner may be traveling to Marian County, Florida or Dunnellon, Florida.