Burton firefighter accused of soliciting minor awaits extradition

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Burton firefighter accused of soliciting a minor is awaiting extradition back to Beaufort County.

The Beaufort Police Department tells News 3 Brandon Thomsen, 46, faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years old.

For several days, his whereabouts were unknown, but police announced Friday he was located at a medical facility in Brunswick, Georgia, which he was at for an “unknown reason.”

The Burton Fire District says they were notified last week concerning warrants for Thomsen’s arrest.

In a release, the district said Thomsen hasn’t been on duty at the fire station since Aug. 20, adding: