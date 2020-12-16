Beaufort Police say Bolawrap helped safely diffuse suicidal situation

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – You may remember a few months ago when we told you about the bola wrap device being used by local police departments.

Officials say it’s already paying off in the Lowcountry.

Last week Beaufort police uses the non-lethal device to safely subdue a suicidal man.

On December 11, Officers were dispatched to a downtown area business to the report of a disturbance involving a suicidal adult male walking along Sea Island Parkway near Whitehall plantation.

The man armed himself with a pocket knife in each hand and made statements that he wanted officers to shoot him.

Officers convinced the man to drop the knives and tried to coax him into being transported to the hospital for evaluation, however, he refused and remained aggressive and non-compliant.

An officer deployed one of the department’s five Bolawrap remote restraint devices to immobilize the subject’s arms, which resulted in the suspect being restrained long enough for officers to move in and safely take him into custody without injury to the man or officers.

“It wrapped one arm,” explains Cpt George Erdel of the Beaufort Police Department. “The sound of the device surprised him. He found himself unable to move one arm so when they went to the ground they controlled the arm that was free and ultimately he was taken into custody safely.”

The Bolawrap uses a kevlar cord which when discharged, wraps around the suspect or person, trapped his arms or legs. The tether has hooks on the end to attach to the person’s clothes or skin safely.

Several officers trained with the device in September and had it on their belts. This was the first chance anyone had to use it.

Captain George Erdel says this is the perfect tool for this situation and many others. One more thing to try before causing pain or amping the situation up.

“We don’t want the suspect to get injured and we don’t want to get injured as well,” said Erdel. “So if we are closing the distance on someone that is mentally agitated, they can lash out and punch and kick but if they are restrained at that moment they are not as much of a threat.

“This is much better than a taser in a situation like this?”

“I believe it is,” continued the Captain. “We can have somebody that is in custody without hitting them with 50,000 volts of electricity. there are situations where that is absolutely called for, but if we have something we can get that result without putting someone through that we would absolutely want to take that option.”

“This gives you an option to restrain them without putting hands on them. And it’s not a pain compliance tool because it doesn’t hurt.”

“We were actually looking into before the George Floyd incident happened. We were already on board looking into this. We are a police department always looking for the next big thing.”

The man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for evaluation without further incident.

Beaufort Police hope to arm more officers in the coming year with Bolawraps.