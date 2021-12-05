Beaufort County deputies say 2 women were shot dead in Seabrook Saturday night

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two women died following a shooting in Seabrook Saturday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO says the shooting — stemming from a fight at a party — happened at 11 p.m. on Detour Road. Flora Mae Gantt, 74 of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene and 30-year-old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities will perform autopsies on the two bodies at the Medical University of South Carolina. The investigation is ongoing and no suspect(s) were identified.

No further details were released. BCSO urges anyone with information to call 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.