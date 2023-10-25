BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Police say it happened near Johnny Morral Circle near Ribaut Road.
Officials say there is no threat to the public and there is no information on a shooter.
by: Dajhea Jones
Posted:
Updated:
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Police say it happened near Johnny Morral Circle near Ribaut Road.
Officials say there is no threat to the public and there is no information on a shooter.