Beaufort Police investigating murder

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Police Department says it’s actively investigating a murder scene.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Southside Blvd. after reports of a man who was shot. When officers arrived they found a deceased man and are actively investigating the incident, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Police say no additional information will be released at this time and they encourage anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.