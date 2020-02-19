Beaufort Police: Convicted burglar breaks into woman’s apartment, makes threats about relationship

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a convicted burglar now accused of ransacking a woman’s home in Sea Pointe Apartments.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, around midnight on Saturday, the woman requested an escort home after she reported seeing an acquaintance, 32-year-old Martellis Morris, lurking around the apartment complex on Lady’s Island.

“Although the complainant and Morris were not romantically involved, she reported that Morris had made threatening statements about her being involved in relationships with others and pursuing his own relationship with her,” Beaufort Police said.

Police said the woman was in a vehicle and requested the driver to leave Sea Pointe Apartments and meet with officers nearby.

When officers arrived, Morris apparently fled into a wooded area near Hazel Farm Road. Police then discovered that the victim’s apartment door had been “forced open and the interior ransacked, with numerous personal items destroyed.”

Beaufort Police and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit attempted to locate Morris to no success.

Meanwhile, “suspected blood evidence” was found inside the apartment.

On Wednesday, agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested Morris for a parole violation in connection with this incident.

Beaufort Police said that according to online records, Morris began supervised release from prison on Jan. 2 for a prior burglary conviction.

It’s unclear at this time where that January burglary occurred.

“Morris was interviewed by a Beaufort Police Department investigator and confessed to breaking into the victim’s apartment with the intention of destroying her property,” stated Beaufort Police. “Morris had injuries consistent with the suspected blood evidence located in the victim’s apartment.”

He has been charged burglary in the first degree and is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits an initial court appearance.