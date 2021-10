BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the community to help find a runaway 12-year-old.

Jacoby Wyatt, was last seen by his neighbor near his home on Carolina Avenue. Wyatt was reported runaway by his family Friday, police say.

BCSO says Wyatt is 4 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, has light-brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Police ask anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.