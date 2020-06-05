Beaufort Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Jaquan Sanders, 23

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Officers with the Beaufort Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jaquan Sanders, of Seabrook, on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

According to officials, the charge is a result of an investigation into a shooting at Parkview Apartments on May 22.

Police say a 19-year-old man suffered a serious injury.  

Police arrested Sanders without incident after a traffic stop.

Police say Sanders was also in possession of marijuana, a 9 MM pistol, suspected MDMA, a digital scale and multiple baggies.

Police also charged Sanders with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Sanders was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was denied bond for the attempted murder and firearms charges.

