Beaufort officials investigating homicide on Waddell Road Friday night

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort officials are investigating after a crash and shooting that left one person dead.

On Friday at around 10:20 p.m., the Beaufort Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive passenger in the 2700 block of Waddell Road.

While emergency services were on their way, police received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Waddell Road and Talbird Road.

Beaufort PD arrived and found 20-year-old Ethan Bosworth unresponsive behind the wheel of his Ford Mustang. He had hit a tree and another car at a home in the 2700 block of Waddell Road. An officer, along with a Port Royal officer, started CPR until fire and EMS personnel arrived.

Bosworth was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police that Bosworth’s car was seen pulling over to the side of Waddell Road and stopping next to two men wearing hoodies. Shortly after he pulled over, gunshots were heard.

After the shots were fired, Bosworth’s car accelerated, ran off the road, and hit the tree and car.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSgt. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938.