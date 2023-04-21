BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to the South Carolina District of the United States Attorney’s Office, evidence showed that starting in at least 2016 through 2021, 23-year-old Leonardo Rubio sought, received, produced, and distributed images, videos, and files containing child pornography using multiple cell phones, data storage devices, the Kik social media messaging application, and Dropbox online cloud storage.

The crimes were discovered after Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) special agents received a tip from Dropbox, which indicated Rubio had uploaded at least 10 images containing child pornography to their cloud service. Special agents obtained a search warrant for Rubio’s residence located on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

While investigators examined Rubio’s devices, analysts located 26,114 images and 1,505 videos containing child pornography involving prepubescent male and female children ranging from 3 months to 14 years old.

During interviews, Rubio informed agents he also had distributed between 150 to 200 images of child pornography to other individuals using the messaging app, Kik. Rubio also admitted to sexually assaulting an 8 or 9-year-old relative, as well as photographing himself engaged in sexual contact with his wife’s 7-year-old relative when he was approximately 16 years old.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Rubio to 168 months in prison, to be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision. He was also ordered to pay $69,000 to the 23 victims seeking restitution in this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.