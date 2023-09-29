BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges on Friday after stabbing and killing a woman during a botched robbery attempt in 2020.

Jonah Bookmiller, 24, admitted to killing 31-year-old Heather Simmons while attempting to rob her friend in his Port Royal apartment. Bookmiller also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Christopher Kirkland and two charges of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

According to court documents, Kirkland and Simmons arrived at his apartment in Port Royal just before midnight on Nov. 1, 2020. A short time later, Bookmiller, an acquaintance who had purchased cocaine from Kirkland on several previous occasions, knocked on the apartment door. When Kirkland answered, Bookmiller and a second person attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the neck. The attackers then turned to Simmons, who pleaded with them, “Don’t do this; I have kids.” She was stabbed in the neck, as well.

Kirkland managed to escape but collapsed outside his apartment, where bystanders tended to him until first responders arrived. He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was placed in a medically induced coma, though he survived the attack.

Port Royal Police Department investigators found a large bag of marijuana, crack cocaine and $5,000 in Kirkland’s apartment. They have been unable to identify the second attacker.

“This was a brutal killing, carried out by someone who thought he would make a quick score of cash and drugs,” said Trasi Campbell of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “Heather Simmons lost her life as a result, and Mr. Bookmiller must pay the price for his greed and brutality.”

Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentenced Bookmiller to 25 years in prison.