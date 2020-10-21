Beaufort investigators seek to ID vehicle theft suspects

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are looking for two suspects accused of stealing vehicles in the Alston Park neighborhood over the weekend.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, the suspects are believed to have stolen a Honda Pilot and Toyota Rav4, along with various items from other vehicles in the neighborhood.

The vehicles, and a handgun, were recovered in Florence by the police department there.

Bluffton Police released a surveillance video that shows the suspects walking with book bags and driving slowly through the neighborhood. Witnesses describe them as two young, slender Black males.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the suspects is urged to call Bluffton Police at 843-706-4560.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest and conviction.