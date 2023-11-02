BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort Head Start employee has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials received a complaint alleging that Holli Hodges, a Head Start staff member at Beaufort Elementary School, possessed inappropriate images of children.

On Oct 31., BCSO began an investigation into Hodges’ conduct. Investigators confirmed that Hodges did possess at least one inappropriate image of a child which violates South Carolina law.

Later that night, investigators seized electronic items belonging to Hodges which were turned over to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for forensic examination.

Hodges, who was already incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center, was served a warrant on Nov. 1, charging her with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

BCSO continues to investigate and says more charges could be coming as the case progresses.