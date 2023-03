BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Elementary School has been placed on lockdown due to an active investigation, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies say there is an increased police presence in the area of 1800 Prince Street for an assault and battery investigation.

The elementary school has been placed on a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure, BCSO says.

This is a developing story.