Beaufort deputies find missing, woman and infant child unharmed

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a woman and her infant child were reported missing and endangered.

BCSO says the family reported Desarae Jett, 24, and infant son, Kylo, missing Saturday night. Family members have not been able to reach Jett and Kylo after the two left a family member’s home on St. Helana Island.

Photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jett was upset when she left in a white 2007 Ford Explorer with a South Carolina tag that reads TVR520. BCSO says she and Kylo could be in the Beaufort area.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call 9-1-1.