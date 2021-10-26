Beaufort deputies ask community to look out for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the community for help finding a 20-year-old who went missing Tuesday. Deputies say he is potentially armed and endangered.

Jamori Allen was last seen in Grays Hill Tuesday morning driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala. BCSO says Allen is African-American, 5-foot-5, weighs 115 pounds, has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He might try to harm himself and others. Deputies say they are not sure if Allen is armed, but he does own guns.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 9-1-1 and not approach him.