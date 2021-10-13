Beaufort County woman accused of operating brothel near child care facility

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort County woman faces charges for allegedly operating a brothel near a child care facility in Charleston County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Lina Tan Driggers allowed commercial sex activity to operate in her business, Oriental Massage Therapy.

The massage parlor is located on Ashley River Road within close proximity of a public child care facility.

The 58-year-old Driggers was arrested and booked at the Charleston County Detention Center on charges of operating a brothel and commission of offenses within 100 yards of child care facility. Booking records show she was released Wednesday afternoon on a $10,465 bond.

The Summer Police Department requested SLED to investigate.

WCBD reports a sign was posted on the front door of the massage parlor stating the business has been deemed unsafe by the Charleston Fire Department over multiple fire code violations, and work done without a permit. The latest inspection happened on Oct. 7.