Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify Enmark shoplifting suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Country Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in relation to a shoplifting that happened Tuesday.

The shoplifting happened on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. at the Enmark located at 3076 Trask Pkwy in Burton. The suspect, a black female, was wearing a white and blue printed shirt, large rimmed sunglasses, and had her hair pulled back.

The woman is possible associated with a man who goes by the street name of “Jungle”.

Anyone with information on this incident or the woman’s identity is asked to contact LCpl. Reeves at 843-255-3211 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.